Murder-Suicide On Bull Mountain

Tigard, Or. – A man and woman have been found dead in their Bull Mountain home. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says it looks like a murder-suicide. Washington County Sheriff’s Detective Robert Rookhuyzen says the two were being investigated for embezzlement. He says ” this was a real recent report. In fact, it came in just two days ago. It looks like its Fahey Machinery in Lake Oswego.”

He says both 48 year old Lisa Malone and 48 year old Leonard Foster worked for the company. He says it looks like Foster shot Malone and then shot himself.

Worried family members checked on the couple Wednesday, because they hadn’t heard from them since Christmas. They entered the home and heard a gun shot upstairs. They asked the couple if they were okay and the couple responded yes and said they didn’t want to talk. The family members left the house. They then called 9-1-1 and heard several more shots fired.