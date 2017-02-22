Multnomah County’s Homeless Count Began Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — The Multnomah County’s 2017 point-in-time homeless count began Wednesday.

The count provides the numbers local officials, non-profits, news agencies and the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development rely on to judge a community’s ability to house its population.

Here in Multnomah County they numbers have historically been updated every two years. Officials told KGW the count will now take place every year because they want a more accurate picture of the issue.

Each count takes a week to complete.

From Wednesday, February 22 through Tuesday the 28, volunteers will be spread out across the Portland area, counting homeless people and asking for details like their name, place of birth, how long they’ve been houseless and how long they’ve been living in Multnomah County.

Those numbers are then compiled into a comprehensive report and posted online, as the Point-In-Time Report.

To view 2015’s version, click here.

According to 2015’s count, on any given night, 1,887 people were “unsheltered,” which means they are “sleeping outside, in a vehicle, or other place not intended for human habitation.”

When that group is expanded to fit the HUD standard for homelessness, the number grows to 3,801. That qualifies as “unsheltered plus people sleeping in emergency shelters and transitional housing for the homeless.”

Finally, in 2015, the county estimated the tally grew to 16,344, when officials included “people who are sharing the housing of others due to the loss of housing or economic hardship.”

Late last year, federal officials ranked Oregon the second worst state in the country when it came to its ability to provide shelter space for its homeless population.

Officials with Multnomah County’s ‘A Home for Everyone’ organization argued the ranking was inaccurate, because while counties nationwide are federally required to perform regular counts, there is no requirement on how often those counts must occur.

Some communities, like Multnomah County, do them every other year. Others do them annually.

The 2017 count, which will serve as the area’s official source of data for the next two years, was originally scheduled to happen in late January but a record round of cold weather forced officials to reschedule.