The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Is On The Lookout For Teenagers

Portland, Ore. — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is looking for teens who are 14-years-old and older, to become part of their Search and Rescue team.

Training will begin in November 2017 and run through early June 2018. The Sheriff’s office says each year their members donate thousands of hours to help make the remote areas of Multnomah County safer for those who live and recreate here. The primary function is to perform ground searches in Multnomah County, including finding lost hikers, hunters, climbers, skiers, children, as well as Alzheimer’s and dementia patients. Search and Rescue also provides opportunities for local youth to build self-esteem, confidence, interpersonal skills, lasting friends, and experience in leadership positions. Officer and leadership positions among the general membership is entirely staffed by volunteer high-school aged youth, both in training and live missions.

If you would like to learn more about how you can join this team, CLICK HERE.