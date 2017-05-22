UPDATE: Man Arrested After 5 stabbed at Home Near Oregon State University

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) – Authorities have identified a man suspected of starting a fire outside a home near Oregon State University, entering the home and stabbing five people inside before fleeing.

Corvallis police Lt. Daniel Duncan says the man fled Monday morning, but officers found him near the Benton County Senior Center. He was taken to the hospital after his arrest for reasons that have not been disclosed. He was jailed Monday night.

The Gazette-Times reports (https://goo.gl/ES2p2E ) the man has been identified as 22-year-old Benjamin Bucknell.

Benton County Assistant District Attorney Amie Matusko told the newspaper she expects to arraign Bucknell Tuesday on charges of assault, arson, burglary, unlawful use of a weapon and criminal mischief.

Oregon State University spokesman Steve Clark says a current student and a former student were among the people who were stabbed.