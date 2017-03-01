Multiple People Dead In House Fire

RIDDLE, Ore. (AP) – A Douglas County sheriff’s spokesman says multiple people are dead and others seriously injured after a house fire broke out overnight in a small town in southwestern Oregon.

Deputy Dwes Hutson said Wednesday in a phone interview that he couldn’t provide more information about the numbers of people killed in the blaze in Riddle, Oregon, or their identities until relatives had been notified of the deaths.

Dwes says fewer than 10 people were in the home when the fire broke out around 2 a.m.

He declined to say if any children were among the dead or injured.

South Umpqua School District Superintendent Tim Porter tells The News-Review in Roseburg that students in his district were involved in the fire.

He says he doesn’t yet know their names and ages.

Riddle is about 200 miles south of Portland.