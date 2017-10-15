Multiple Deadly Accidents Saturday

Troutdale, Oregon – A worker in Troutdale died after getting stuck between two semi trailer trucks. It happened at a FedEx facility on Northwest Sundial Road Saturday morning. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office received a call about the accident, and say the worker died at the scene. They’re doing an investigation into the fatality.

Kelso, Washington – A 13 year old boy was shot to death in Kelso Saturday. Shortly before noon a 13 year old Kelso boy called 911 and reported that he accidentally shot his friend. Paramedics responded to a house on Carroll Road, but they were not able to save the boy. He died at the scene.

The shooting victim is identified as 13 year old Edgar Vazquez of Kelso. He was having a slumber party when his friend accidentally shot him with a gun that was in the house.

A boat rescue team in Clackamas County rescued a stranded kayaker on the Clackamas River Saturday evening. A jet boater reported a 54-year-old kayaker who’d been stranded on the south side of the river for two hours after flipping his boat over. The kayaker had hypothermia and was taken to a hospital. The kayaker and his rescuers agree that his life vest saved his life. He also had an emergency whistle, but he was too cold to blow it.