Mt. St. Helens Climbing Permits Go On Sale Today

Washington – Mount Saint Helens Climbing permits go on sale this morning at 9am. They typically sell out fast, and only 500 permits are available each day of climbing season, so you have to plan ahead. If you’re ready to buy right at 9am, you can expect the system to be slow. But Ray Yurkewicz, Director of the Mount Saint Helens institute, says if you’re patient you will most likely get your passes. Permits cost $22-dollars per person and allow you to climb above 48-hundred feet on the volcano.

Read More:

Mount St. Helens 2018 climbing permits go on sale at 9 a.m. Feb. 1.

Permits are required to hike above 4,800-foot elevation on the volcano year round. The permit system is intended to limit the number of climbers to prevent ecological damage.

From April 1 to Oct. 31, climbing permits are $22 per climber and can be purchased online through the Mount St. Helens Institute website – www.mshinstitute.org.

From April 1 through May 15, 500 permits per day are available. From May 16 through October 31, 100 permits per day are available.

According to an institute press release, a few changes to the permitting process have been made this year at the suggestion of climbers.

One, about 10 percent of all permits for the period from May 16 through Oct. 31 will not be released until the last day of the preceding month. For example, 10 percent of all June permits would only be released after 12:01 a.m. on May 31.

Two, to promote safety, climbers will be prompted through their confirmation email to register the names of all climbers in their party. This information will help climbing rangers to better respond to emergencies and will help discourage unauthorized climbing permit resales.

National Forest Day Passes (parking permits) are necessary to park at the Climber’s Bivouac and are not provided with climbing permits at time of purchase. Funds from pass sales are used to maintain the toilets, parking and campsites at Climber’s Bivouac, provide climber customer service, and fund volunteer and youth education programs at Mount St. Helens.

Climbers will need to display a National Forest Day Pass ($5/day), National Forest Annual Pass or America the Beautiful Pass on each car parked at Climber’s Bivouac. Day Passes are available for purchase at a self-service pay station at Climber’s Bivouac, at monument facilities, or online through Discover Your Northwest (http://www.discovernw.org/passes).