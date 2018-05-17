Mt. Scott Learning Center In Fundraising Mode

Portland, Or. – Mt. Scott Learning Center in SE Portland is trying to raise almost $28,000 for next school year. The alternative high school that serves at risk teens contracts with the Portland School District. Principal Tom DeJardin says the district provides 80% funding and each year, the school must raise the rest. He says he thinks the funding model needs to be reevaluated.

This year, the school is also looking at costs of more than $100,000 to make city ordered sidewalk improvements in front of the building. Work is scheduled to begin next month.

http://www.mtscott.org/donate