PORTLAND, Ore.– 10 inches of new snow fell on Mt. Hood over the weekend. Timberline has had 16 inches over the last 72 hours. There’s a 6 inch accumulation roadside at Government Camp. About 20 inches of snow has fallen in the Santiam Pass since Thursday evening. Today through Wednesday is expected to be dry. The next weather system coming in later in the week should bring snow down to the pass level again. The ski resorts could receive 6 to 12 inches of new powder during that time.