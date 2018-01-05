Move Over Biebs, There’s A New Justin In Town

Justin Timberlake has released the first single off of his new album.

It came out at midnight and it depicts him as a Steve Jobs character announcing a new robot in front of a crowd of onlookers in Kuala Lampur. It takes place in 2028. Part of me wants to say “who cares?” but I’m always amazed at how beloved Timberlake is and how many people will view this by the end of today. So, obviously, a lot of people care. See the video for yourself.

https://pitchfork.com/news/justin-timberlake-enlists-dancing-robot-for-new-filthy-video-watch/