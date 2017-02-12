Mountain Search for Missing Man

Search and rescue crews are on Mount Hood looking for a missing snowboarder.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office got the report from the Hood Ski Patrol at 6 pm Saturday night. They’re looking for a 19 year old male in the Timberline Ski area. They found tracks leading to the Little Zigzag Canyon, so concentrated on their search there. The missing man reportedly does not have a cell phone, GPS, or a mountain locator.

Related Content

Democrat Kurt Schrader Votes To Block Syrian Refug...
Record Year for Crater Lake
President Jimmy
A Treat? Hardly
Police Investigate Possible Gang-Related Shootings
Cargo Worker Falls Asleep Inside Alaska Airlines P...
  • Comments

    Comments