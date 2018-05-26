Mountain Rescue Under Way On Mt. Hood

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is currently coordinating rescue efforts to rescue a climber on Mt. Hood who has fallen near the Hogsback area. The patients identity and extent of injuries are unknown at this time as rescue efforts continue.

At about 10:07 a.m. the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office received a report that an unknown person had fallen and was injured. The area called the Hot Rocks and Hogsback area are common places climbers traverse to summit the mountain. The area can be very trecherous which makes it difficult for rescue attempts and we are being told there are high winds which are hapmering rescue efforts.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by many other highly trained agencies to include; Portland Mountain Rescue (PMR), American Medical Response RAT team, United States National Guard, Mt. Hood Ski Patrol, and Mountain Wave Communications

There are no further details at the moment.