CENTRAL POINT, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a mountain biker was found dead along an Ashland trail, and a medical examiner will try to determine if he died from the crash impact or some other reason.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a hiker found the body and the bicycle Monday on a trail often used for mountain biking.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Julie Denney told the Mail Tribune she doesn’t know if the man was an experienced trail rider. Police did not immediately release his name.