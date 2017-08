(Photo Courtesy of KGW)

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A motorcyclist struck and killed a black bear that wandered into his lane of travel in Oregon.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday night that the man was flown to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. The black bear died at the scene and was taken care of by Forest Service employees.

The authorities say the collision is a reminder to be careful when driving in rural areas.