Motorcyclist Dies After Hitting Deer
By Grant McHill
|
May 15, 2018 @ 10:55 AM

PROSPECT, Ore. (AP) – A Canadian motorcyclist died in southern Oregon when a deer ran into the road and hit his bike, causing him to swerve off the road and into a tree.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Gary Yarmie, of Oshawa, Ottawa, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 37-year-old was traveling on Highway 62 near Prospect with 18 other motorcyclists when the deer bolted into their midst.

Highway 62 was reduced to one lane of traffic for more than four hours after Monday’s accident.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Woman Hit and Killed by Train in Eugene Pair of Lane County High School Administrators Disciplined Washington State Appeals Ruling That Invalidated Carbon Cap Rule Donations Pour in After Missing Baby Found in Central Oregon Oregon Considering Relaunching State Insurance Exchange Historic Biplanes To Visit Vancouver
Comments