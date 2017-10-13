Motorcycle Rider Killed In Late Night Crash On Highway 30

Portland, ORE – Shortly before midnight, officers located a single person in the middle of the highway 30 off ramp from 405, with a motorcycle damaged, but upright along the roadway. Preliminary information suggest the rider was on 405 northbound, took the highway 30 exit, when they lost control, hitting the concrete barrier and a light pole.

The off-ramp was closed through most of the night, however was reopened just a short time ago.

Here is more from Portland Police:

On Wednesday October 12, 2017, at 11:41 p.m., Central Precinct and Traffic Division officers responded to the Highway 30 off-ramp from I-405 northbound on the report of a traffic crash with injuries.

Officers and medical personnel arrived and located a single person down in the roadway and determined the person was deceased. A motorcycle was located damaged but upright along the side of the road.

The Traffic Division’s Major Crash Team responded to conduct an investigation. Preliminary investigation indicates that the motorcycle rider was riding northbound on I-405 and took the Highway 30 exit, lost control, and struck the right side concrete barriers and light pole. The rider was ejected from the motorcycle into the roadway while the motorcycle traveled on its own along the concrete barrier before coming to a stop.

The identity of the rider will be released after the Oregon State Medical Examiner conducts an autopsy and notifies next-of-kin.

The off-ramp was closed for approximately four hours during this investigation but has reopened to all traffic.

This is the 35th traffic fatality of 2017 – 7th involving a motorcycle rider.

The Portland Police Bureau is committed to working with our partners in government and the community to create safer streets and work towards reducing, and eventually eliminating, traffic fatalities as part of Vision Zero.