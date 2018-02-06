Motorcycle Rider Dead After Early Morning Crash on SE Powell

Portland, Oregon – UPDATE: Police have re-opened Southeast Powell now following the investigation.

A motorcycle rider is dead after a crash early this morning in Southeast Portland. It happened just after 2:30am on SE 141st and Powell. Officers found the man laying in the road and two cars nearby that were involved in the crash. Both drivers stayed at the scene. Police have a stretch of Powell shutdown from about 136th to 144th while they investigate. The Major Crash Team is on the scene. This is the third traffic related fatality in Portland in 2018.

On Tuesday, February 6, 2018, at 2:39 a.m., East Precinct officers responded to the report of motorcycle versus two vehicle crash near the intersection of Southeast 141st Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard.

Officers and emergency medical personnel arrived on scene and located an adult male and motorcycle on the roadway. Responding officers also located two nearby vehicles that were involved in the crash. Emergency medical responders determined the adult male motorcycle operator was deceased.

The operators of a dark colored truck and red sedan that were involved in this crash remained at the crash scene.

The Portland Police Bureau Major Crash Team is responding to the crash scene and will continue this investigation. Criminalists with the Forensic Evidence Division have also responded to the scene.

This investigation is in its early stages and more information will be provided as the investigation continues.

Southeast Powell Boulevard will be closed to vehicle, bicycle, and pedestrian traffic form Southeast 138th Avenue to Southeast 144th Avenue for the next four to five hours as this investigation continues.

This is the third traffic crash related fatality investigated by the Major Crash Team in 2018.

Anyone with information about this crash should contact the Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division at 503-823-2103.

The Portland Police Bureau is committed to working with our partners in government and the community to create safer streets and work towards reducing, and eventually eliminating, traffic fatalities as part of Vision Zero.

To learn more about the City of Portland’s Vision Zero effort, please visit: http://www.portlandoregon.gov/transportation/40390

