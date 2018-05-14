Mother’s Day Apartment Fire in NW Portland

Portland, Oregon – A Mothers Day fire has left two families, totaling eight people without their home. Neighbors at the Commons at Timber Creek Apartments on Northwest Barnes Road called 911 around 5pm Sunday afternoon. Lieutenant Ryan Stenhouse with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue says it took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control. No one was home at the time and no one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire was upgraded to bring in more help after crews saw flames going into the attic.

Read more from Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue:

Commercial Fire at Commons at Timber Creek Apartments (12220 NW Barnes Rd)

At 4:49 PM on May 13th, 2018 Crews from TVF&R were dispatched to a Commercial fire at The Commons at Timber Creek Apartments. Minutes later our first crew arrived to a one story apartment complex with fire showing on the exterior of the building and possibly breaching into the attic. This fire was upgraded to a first alarm assignment which brings additional equipment and personnel to the scene which is needed on a complex incident like this.

Two apartment units were heavily damaged by smoke and fire. Due to the extent of this damage it has displaced two families totaling eight individuals. A search of the building for victims was conducted by fire crews, no victims were found. Fire Investigators are on scene working to determine a cause and will better evaluate the total loss in damages. Investigators have determined that both involved units had working smoke detectors. Fire command called the fire under control at 5:24 PM with all companies on scene working.

TVF&R crews were assisted by Portland Fire & Rescue

TVF&R would like to remind you that working smoke detectors save lives.

Read More from Red Cross:

Disaster responders with the local American Red Cross responded to a single family home fire disaster on May 13, 2018, at approximately 7:00 p.m. in the 12200 block of NW Barnes Road in Portland, Ore. The fire affected a family of eight including three adults, five children, and their pets.

The Red Cross provided resources to help address the immediate basic needs of those affected such as temporary housing, food, clothing, comfort kits with toiletry items, information about recovery services, and health and mental health services. Additional information about this incident, if available, may be obtained from the local first responding agency/fire department.

The Red Cross in Oregon and Southwest Washington (the Cascades Region) helps an average of three families affected by disasters, like home fires, every day. The Red Cross advocates emergency preparedness and offers the installation of free smoke alarms in our community. Residents may call (503) 528-5783 or complete an online form at www.redcross.org/ CascadesHomeFire to schedule an appointment.

Image courtesy of Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue.