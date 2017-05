(Photo Courtesy of Camas Police)

CAMAS, Wash. РMaria Gonzales Torres, 34, was killed and her 14-year-old son was injured, when their car collided with an Amtrak train near Camas Tuesday morning.

Police say Torres was driving around 10:30 a.m. on a private road with a railroad crossing that had only stop signs and no crossing gates. She died at the scene.

Her son was taken to the hospital for injuries that aren’t considered life threatening.