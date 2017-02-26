Morrison Bridge Closed Today for Repairs

Portland, Oregon – Portland drivers heading into and out of Downtown today might have to add a few extra minutes to their drive and take a different route. The Morrison Bridge is closed most of Sunday 2/26/17, for construction work. Crews expect to have the Morrison back open for drivers around 7pm this evening.

Drivers heading into downtown should use the Rose Quarter exit and the Broadway bridge.

If you’re heading out of town, you can still access I-5 south to 99-E and the Sunset Highway 26. If you are traveling eastbound, you can get on I-84 east at NE Grand Avenue and Everett.

Here’s more from Multnomah County about the repairs:

Morrison Bridge closed Sunday, February 26 for lift span work

The Morrison Bridge will be closed to motor vehicle traffic on Sunday, February 26 from 7 a.m. until as late as 7 p.m. during an inspection and maintenance work on the lift span deck. The deck work is related to problems with deck panels that were installed in 2011 – 2012. The bridge will be in the raised position during the morning, but is expected to open for bicyclists and pedestrians by early afternoon. The work will not impact river users.

The work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled if weather conditions are too bad.

Ramps between the bridge and Interstate 5 and Interstate 84 will be closed on Sunday, except for the ramp from the Morrison Bridge westbound to I-5 north. While the I-5 southbound City Center/Morrison Bridge off-ramp (exit 300) will be closed, the I-5 southbound ramp to Highway 99E/U.S. 26 will remain open. Motorists can access I-84 eastbound at NE Grand Avenue and NE Everett Street.

To access downtown Portland from the freeways during the closure, I-5 southbound drivers can exit at the Rose Quarter/Broadway Bridge and I-84 westbound drivers can exit at Rose Quarter/Weidler exits.

The Morrison Bridge lift span deck will be replaced in 2017, with traffic impacts starting in April. Multnomah County maintains the Morrison Bridge and five other Willamette River bridges. For more information, visit www.multco.us/bridges or follow us on Twitter at @MultCoBridges.