More Protests in Portland

Portland, Oregon – There were three political gatherings in Portland on Saturday.

Two thousand conservatives gathered Saturday in Portland for the 2017 Freedom Rally at the Oregon Convention Center. And hundreds of protesters outside gathered to oppose them. They banged on drums, chanted, and argued that the conservative convention supported Trump and his controversial policies.

Saturday’s Freedom Rally was hosted by a coalition of conservative groups called The Oregon Liberty Alliance.

Hundreds of renters held a protest rally Saturday. 18 families in the Normandy Apartments in the Cully neighborhood say investors bought their building and doubled their rent. The group Living Cully helped organize the protest.

They also marched to Rigler Elementary School. High rent has become a huge political issue in Portland.

Over three thousand people were at a town hall meeting Saturday with Oregon Senator Ron Wyden at Portland’s David Douglas High School. One big topic was whether the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government to spy on the Democratic Party. Wyden said he was pushing hard for the investigation into Trump’s possible ties with Russia.

Wyden also talked about defending Obamacare, opposing Trump’s cabinet nominees, and forcing Trump to release his tax returns.