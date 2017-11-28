Moore accuser fires back in emotional letter: ‘I am telling the truth, and you should have the decency to admit it’

Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images(MOBILE, Ala.) — One of Roy Moore’s accusers fired back at him on Tuesday in an emotional letter released to AL.com.

Leigh Corfman, who was 14 years old when she says Moore, then 32, initiated a sexual encounter with her, accused the 70-year-old Alabama Senate candidate of preying on her and said she stands by “every word” of her account, first published in The Washington Post earlier this month.

“I demand that you stop calling me a liar and attacking my character,” Corfman writes.

On Monday, Moore, who has denied all allegations against him, returned to the campaign trail, insisting sexual misconduct allegations he faces are “completely false.”

“I want to tell you first, this hurts me personally because besides my wife and my mother, and my only daughter, we have five granddaughters, and it hurts to think that people would attack your character like that after 40 years, and it’s a little odd,” the Senate candidate told a crowd of supporters at a rally in Henagar. “These allegations are completely false, they’re malicious, specifically I do not know any of these women, nor have I ever engaged in sexual misconduct with any woman.”

In her letter, Corfman says that though Moore and his representatives have repeatedly denied the accusations, she only decided to respond Tuesday “when you personally denounced me last night and called me slanderous names.”

“I decided that I am done being silent,” she writes. “What you did to me when I was 14-years old should be revolting to every person of good morals. But now you are attacking my honesty and integrity. Where does your immorality end?”

She reiterated that she is not being paid to speak up. “I am not getting rewarded from your political opponents,” Corfman writes. “What I am getting is stronger by refusing to blame myself and speaking the truth out loud.”

The letter concludes: “I am telling the truth, and you should have the decency to admit it and apologize.”

Moore’s Senate campaign has been embroiled in controversy since the Post published a story earlier this month detailing four women’s allegations that he made inappropriate advances toward them when they were teenagers in the late 1970s and Moore was the deputy district attorney of Etowah County, Alabama. Those allegations included Corfman’s. Four more women have since come forward alleging sexual misconduct by Moore, who has continued to deny the allegations and push forward with his campaign.

The special election for now-Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ empty seat will be held on Dec. 12.

