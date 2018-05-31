Moonstruck Opens In Its Old Location On NW 23rd

PORTLAND, Ore.– It’s been a long haul for the Moonstruck. The company had so many great ideas on how to serve the public after the Natural Gas Explosion wiped out its building on Northwest 23rd. In February of last year it introduced the Moonstruck chocolate truck that drove up and down streets serve chocolates ,coffee, and ice cream. Today it celebrates a re-grand opening .

Following a natural gas explosion in October 2016, Moonstruck’s Northwest Portland location suffered severe The rebuilding of the café – which has long been known as a place for visitors to savor handcrafted chocolates, gourmet beverages and decadent desserts – presented an opportunity to take the guest experience to the next level. Programming for the café includes the Moonstruck Academy, community events, a loyalty program and the Moonstruck Chocolate Lab.In appreciation for the first responders who took quick and decisive action to manage the 2016 explosion, Moonstruck has developed two special truffles: one in honor of the Portland Police Bureau, and the other for Portland Fire and Rescue. Proceeds from these truffle sales will benefit Keep Oregon Green and the Red Cross, nonprofit organizations supported by PPB and PF&R.

Guests of the grand opening party will have the opportunity to watch live chocolate demonstrations by Moonstruck’s Master Chocolatier Julian Rose, as well as participate in exclusive product tastings, including new truffle flavors, a Chocolate Porter beer collaboration with Vanguard Brewing and a chocolaty Belgian breakfast.

526 NW 23rd Ave., Portland, Ore. 97210

May 31 from 6 p.m. through 10 p.m., and all are invited to join for the celebration. Following the grand opening party, the café will resume normal business hours: Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. through 10 p.m., Sunday from 9 a.m. through 9 p.m.