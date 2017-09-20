Monster Hurricane Maria Barrels Into Puerto Rico

CBS NEWS – Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico early Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 storm with winds of 155 mph, and it was expected to punish the island with life-threatening winds for 12 to 24 hours, forecasters said.

The storm weakened slightly overnight, but officials there predict entire towns will have to be rebuilt.

Overnight, it pounded St. Croix, one of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Puerto Rico had long been spared from a direct hit by hurricanes that tend to veer north or south of the island. The last Category 4 hurricane landfall in Puerto Rico occurred in 1932, and the strongest storm to ever hit the island was San Felipe in 1928 with winds of 160 mph.

Maria moving across Puerto Rico

The eye of Hurricane Maria was expected to move across Puerto Rico throughout Wednesday morning, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The center said the Category 4 storm’s eye would leave the island via its northern coast Wednesday afternoon. It was then expected to pass north of the northeast coast of the Dominican Republic Wednesday night or early Thursday.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Maria had maximum sustained winds near 150 mph and was moving northwest near 10 mph. Its eye was about 15 miles south-southwest of Puerto Rico’s capital of San Juan.

Maria’s death toll rises in Caribbean

An adviser to Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit says there have been seven confirmed deaths in the Caribbean country from Hurricane Maria.

Hartley Henry didn’t give details about how the deaths occurred. They raise the overall death toll to nine from the storm, including two on the French island of Guadeloupe.

Henry says the country is “in a daze” with no electricity or power and little to no communications.

He said in a statement Wednesday that there has been a “tremendous loss of housing and public buildings” in the mountainous island but the full extent of the damage isn’t known. The storm struck the country Monday and Tuesday and is now over Puerto Rico.

New hurricane warnings posted

The government of the Bahamas has issued a hurricane warning for the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Southeastern Bahamas.

Death toll ticks up

The prefect of the French island of Guadeloupe has raised the death toll stemming from Hurricane Maria from one to two people. Eric Maire said Tuesday night that in addition to one person who “did not comply with the confinement instructions” and was killed by a falling tree, another person died after falling “in the sea.”

The Guadeloupe prefecture has also said two people are reported missing after a shipwreck near the French island of Desirade.

France’s interior minister Gerard Collomb said there were three people wounded in Martinique, one seriously.

The extent of the damage from Tuesday’s hurricane is yet to be assessed on those French territories.

Maria aiming at Puerto Rico

Hurricane Maria barreled toward Puerto Rico early Wednesday, and the National Hurricane Center warned the Category 5 storm could still be that strong when it unleashed its full fury there.

Maria’s outer eyewall lashes St. Croix

The National Hurricane Center said Maria’s outer eyewall — the powerful ring that surrounds the core of the hurricane — was lashing St. Croix, one of the U.S. Virgin Islands, early Wednesday morning.

A sustained wind of 90 mph with a wind gust of 127 mph was reported in the western region of St. Croix, the National Hurricane Center said.

Tuesday, Sept. 19 President Trump tweets about Puerto Rico

President Trump tweeted “our hearts are with” Puerto Rico, and wrote the island is about to be hit by a “new monster” hurricane.

Puerto Rico being hit hard by new monster Hurricane. Be careful, our hearts are with you- will be there to help!

In the past few weeks, Mr. Trump has visited several U.S. states hard-hit by hurricanes. Mr. Trump traveled to Texas and Louisiana twice in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Then last week, he traveled to Fort Meyers and Naples, Florida, two of the places hardest hit by Hurricane Irma.

“I just want to tell you, we are there for you 100 percent. I’ll be back here numerous times. I mean, this is a state that I know very well, as you understand. And these are special, special people, and we love ’em,” Mr. Trump told reporters during his visit to Florida.

Irma did not directly hit Puerto Rico, but still battered the island with rain and wind and left 70 percent of the island without power.

