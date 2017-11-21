Mom Upset Over School Bus Stop Confusion

Portland, Oregon – A Portland mom claims a bus driver dropped off her five-year-old son, with autism, in the wrong spot for a second time. Catlin Moser says her son Zaia was coming home from an after school program when the driver let him off the bus six-blocks from his house. No one was there to meet him. It happened the first time in October. She says a stranger picked him up and got him home safely.

Moser tells Newspartner KGW it happened again last Friday. The driver dropped Zaia off in the same wrong spot as before. A Portland Public Schools spokesperson says there was some sort of mixup along the way. The district is now investigating.

The boy’s mother says her son is having nightmares now, and doesn’t like taking the bus anymore.

Image courtesy of KGW