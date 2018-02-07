Mom Claims Daycare Waxed Toddler’s Eyebrows

PASCO, Wash. (AP) – Officials say they’re investigating a mother’s complaint that her toddler’s eyebrows were waxed without permission at a daycare in south-central Washington state.

The Tri-City Herald reports that Alyssa Salgado says she dropped her 2-year-old daughter off Thursday morning at a daycare in Pasco that’s run by the Boys & Girls Club of Benton and Franklin Counties. When she picked the child up later, a patch of skin between the child’s eyebrows was red and it appeared eyebrow hairs were removed.

The 19-year-old mom posted before and after images to Facebook. Her outraged post about what happened was shared more than 20,000 times.

Officials with the Boys & Girls Club and the Washington Department of Early Learning confirmed they are investigating. Frank Ordway, the department’s assistant director, said he couldn’t discuss the investigation. But he did say the complaint was unusual.

