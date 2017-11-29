Modest Mouse Singer Sued Over 2016 Traffic Wreck
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The lead singer of the alternative rock band Modest Mouse is being sued for nearly $1 million following an August 2016 traffic accident.

Isaac Brock was cited at the time for crashing into a city of Portland pick-up truck after falling asleep at the wheel. He was not charged with a crime.

In the lawsuit filed Wednesday, city employee Cassidy Kane says the accident caused herniated disks in her spine and she may need surgery.

An e-mail sent by The AP to Brock’s publicist, Hector A. Silva, was not immediately returned.

Police said Brock hit Kane’s vehicle, setting off a chain reaction that involved three or four other cars.

Modest Mouse’s biggest hit came in 2004 with “Float On” from the album “Good News for People Who Love Bad News.”

