MMMMM Candy.

The Candystore.com has come out with its annual list of favorite candy of each state.

They analyzed the past 10 years of exclusive sales data in each state including the buying habits and candy history.

https://www.candystore.com/blog/facts-trivia/halloween-candy-map-popular/

Are you already thinking about YOUR favorite candy? Oregon’s favorite was Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. Washington’s was Tootsie Pops. I asked the staff this morning just for fun.

STEVE: Kit Kat

JACOB: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

PAT: Snickers

ROSE: Snickers

JUDAH: Gummy Bears

REBECCA: Snickers

CHRIS MCGINNISS: Butterfinger

PS. Does anyone really like Candy Corn? Apparently so, notice how many states picked it as their favorite.