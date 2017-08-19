Missouri governor demands removal of senator over Trump assassination remark

Michael Thomas/Getty Images(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on Friday demanded the removal of a state senator who called for President Trump’s assassination in a now-deleted Facebook post. Those remarks prompted an investigation by the U.S. Secret Service.

Sen. Maria Chapelle-Nadal, a Democrat, wrote on her personal Facebook page on Thursday, “I hope Trump is assassinated!” She later deleted the post.

Chapelle-Nadal has balked at calls for her resignation.

“I am not resigning,” she tweeted Thursday.

I am not resigning. When POC are respected by this WH & they are willing to do real work, I’ll sit down with them. People are traumatized! https://t.co/rmsL4pQSTg — MariaChappelleNadal (@MariaChappelleN) August 18, 2017

Greitens and Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, both Republicans, on Friday called for Chapelle-Nadal’s colleagues to oust her.

Her response: “Hell no.” Last night, in an interview, she refused to apologize—twice. — Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) August 18, 2017

If she will not resign, the Senate can vote to remove her. I believe they should. — Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) August 18, 2017

The Republican governor previously tweeted about Chappelle-Nadal.

In an interview with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Chappelle-Nadal said, “I didn’t mean what I put up. Absolutely not. It was in response to the concerns that I am hearing from residents of St. Louis.”

Chappelle-Nadal made the remark in response to a post that suggested Vice President Mike Pence would try to have Trump removed from office. Chappelle-Nadal said she made the comment out of frustration with the Trump’s response to last weekend’s white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Parson said he will ask senators to remove Chappelle-Nadal from office if she does not resign by the time lawmakers convene Sept. 13 to consider veto overrides. Parson is the presiding officer of the Senate, though he can only vote to break ties and cannot sponsor legislation or make motions for votes.

“She is no longer fit to serve our state,” Parson said at a Capitol press conference on Friday.

