Missing Soldier Found Dead in SE Portland

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore. (KGW) — The family of soldier Will Naugle, who went missing in late January, confirmed on Monday that he was found dead on Sunday night.

Naugle’s body was found by hikers in a ravine at Powell Butte Nature Park in Southeast Portland.

“For those who don’t already know they found my little brother last night and unfortunately he took his life,” said James Naugle, Will’s brother, in a Facebook post. “He will always be with us in spirits and our hearts.”

According to the family, Naugle was staying with a friend at the Overlook Pointe apartment complex near the Clackamas Town Center on Jan. 26. They said he left the complex for military training at Camp Withycombe.

The family said a friend told them Naugle left the apartment in his military uniform, carrying a duffel bag.

They said Naugle usually drove his car, but the car was still at the apartment complex and its window was shattered. The family said they didn’t know if that had anything to do with his disappearance.

On Jan. 31, Naugle’s two brothers and sister, along with friends, went door to door, passing out his photo. They even used a search and rescue dog to sniff for Will’s scent.

“The one comment we keep getting back is, ‘It is not like Will, he is very reliable, he is very steady.’ So it’s very puzzling to our family, to his friends, and to his military buddies, how he could just not be there and not have any contact,” said Julie Terry, Will’s sister.

“It’s hard for me to see that he just up and disappears. As a soldier, that’s just something we just don’t do,” said James Naugle.

Naugle was a member of the Army Reserves, and previously served a year in Afghanistan as a medic for the National Guard.

The family had filed a missing persons report with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, and also created a Facebook page in hopes of finding him.