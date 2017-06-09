Missing Sherwood Teen May Be In Danger

Sherwood, Oregon – A Sherwood teenager has been missing for almost five days. Family members say Nikki Walberg left home unexpectedly on Sunday and hasn’t been seen since. Police say the 17-year-old called a friend Monday morning saying she was in downtown Portland. Authorities consider her in danger, because she needs her medicine for a seizure disorder. Nikki is 5-foot-2, 117-pounds, with dark hair and glasses. She was last seen wearing gray jeans, a black shirt, and black shoes.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Nikki, please contact the Sherwood Police Department through non-emergency dispatch at 503 629 0111.