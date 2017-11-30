Missing Seven Year Old Found Safe After Search Near Salem

Salem, Oregon – Good News out of Salem, a seven-year-old boy who went missing after school has been found safe. Crews had been searching the North Gate Park area for nearly seven hours Wednesday, trying to find Dillon Wood. A Salem Police spokesman tells News Partner KGW they’re relieved they were able to find the boy just before 10pm last night.

Dillon was not hurt,he was actually found at a friend’s house. Police officers, Sheriff’s Deputies, and the FBI all joined in the search. He’s expected to be back in class this morning.

Image courtesy of News Partner KGW