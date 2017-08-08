Missing Rock Creek Woman’s Car Found Two Hours Away

Portland, Oregon – Police have found the car of a Rock Creek woman who disappeared over the weekend, two hours away from where she was last seen. The car was abandoned in Cottage Grove. Demi Helenius was last seen Saturday night in Portland.

The 23-year-old was at the Embassy Suites Hotel near the airport, attending a self-help seminar. Police say she left for her dinner break, but never came back. On Saturday, a man found Demi’s phone in a Dairy Queen drive-thru in Creswell. The man said he saw someone through it from a car nearby. Her Mom tells Newspartner K-G-W she’s extremely concerned because Demi always has her phone handy, always keeps in touch, and this is very out of character for her.

Here’s more information from Police:

August 7, 2017 — Sheriff’s detectives are asking the public’s help in finding 23-year-old Demi Helenius. She has been missing from the Portland Area since Saturday night. We have located her car in Cottage Grove, but she is still missing.

On Sunday, August 06, 2017, The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a concerned family from the community of Rock Creek. The Helenius family wanted to report their 23-year-old daughter, Demi, missing.

Her parents told the investigating deputy that Demi had gone to a conference at the Portland Embassy Suites (7900 NE 82nd Ave) that started on Friday and was supposed to go through Saturday night. She arrived home Friday night and went back again on Saturday morning. She never came home from the conference on Saturday night. They said Demi is very good about calling them when she is leaving someplace to let them know when she will be back.

The Helenius’ said Demi didn’t call at 10pm on Saturday when the conference was supposed to be done for the day. They tried to call her phone but got no answer. Just after 11pm they called and got an answer from a woman who said she had the phone at the Dairy Queen in Creswell Oregon, 133 miles south of the Portland airport in Lane County.

The Dairy Queen employee reported that a man came through the drive through and gave them the phone. He told the employee that he found the phone and asked if they had a lost and found and then handed the phone to the employee.

The Helenius’ called the Lane County Sheriff’s Office to report Demi as a missing person. On Sunday, August 6th The Helenius’ called their home law enforcement agency, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, for assistance in locating Demi.

Washington County Sheriff’s deputies alerted the media of Demi’s disappearance and were able to get her featured on the late news Sunday night. One of the tips we were looking for was the location of her 2013 VW Bug. Today we received numerous tips on the whereabouts of Demi’s car and one of them led to the recovery of her VW Bug in Cottage Grove Oregon, just nine miles south of Creswell.

The Cottage Grove Police, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, and the Oregon State Police (OSP) assisted us in processing the scene where the car was found and hauling the car to the OSP crime lab in Portland. A very cursory examination of the car at the scene found no foul play. The car will be processed more thoroughly at the OSP crime lab.

Because of high-quality video surveillance at the Dairy Queen in Creswell, Sheriff’s detectives were able to see the license plate of the car that dropped off the phone. Detectives talked to the man and were told that he found the phone in a nearby parking lot after seeing someone throw an object from a car. Detectives are still investigating this lead.

At this point, Sheriff’s detectives are looking for any and all leads they can come up with, including the attendees of the conference Demi attended. We do not currently have any active suspects we are seeking from that conference. Detectives are also looking at Demi’s phone for any clues to her whereabouts.

Included in this press release is a flyer The Helenius’ have put together with some updated photos of Demi. If you have seen Demi Helenius in the last week or if you have seen her car in the last two days please call 503-846-2500 to report it.