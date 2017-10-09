Missing Oregon City Woman Could Be In Danger

Oregon City, Oregon – An Oregon City woman with developmental disabilities is missing. Zhaechel Strong is 22-years-old, and no one has seen her since Thursday. Police say Strong uses TriMet and is known to frequent Northeast Portland. She’s a black woman, 5-foot-6 and about 200-pounds. Sshe may be wearing white jeans and a pair of black Converse shoes.

The Oregon City Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 22 year old female named Zhaechel Strong who was last seen in Oregon City on October 5th, 2017 at about 11:30 p.m. Ms. Strong is a black female, 5’06” tall, and weighs approximately 200 lbs. She is known to wear white jeans and black Converse shoes. Ms. Strong is developmentally delayed, uses Tri-Met for transportation, and is known to frequent NE Portland. If you see Ms. Strong please call the Clackamas County Dispatch Non-Emergency phone #503-655-8211 and reference Oregon City PD Case #17-3600.