Missing Myrtle Creek Couple Found Alive

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. (AP) – A Myrtle Creek couple has been located in their Subaru stuck in the snow after they failed to return from a drive over the weekend.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a U.S. Forest Service employee found Peggy and Clyde Snyder Tuesday afternoon about 31 miles up a snow-covered road near Tiller.

The sheriff’s office says both were reported to be in good condition and that 53-year-old Clyde Snyder had been removed from the vehicle by Tuesday afternoon.

Because of weather conditions, authorities say 54-year-old Peggy was still in the vehicle and awaiting a snow cat and team from Josephine County to assist with her extraction.

The Coos Bay World reported the Snyders hadn’t been seen since they left their home Sunday morning.