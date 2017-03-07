Missing Myrtle Creek Couple Found Alive

By Grant McHill
|
Mar 7, 6:51 PM

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. (AP) – A Myrtle Creek couple has been located in their Subaru stuck in the snow after they failed to return from a drive over the weekend.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a U.S. Forest Service employee found Peggy and Clyde Snyder Tuesday afternoon about 31 miles up a snow-covered road near Tiller.

The sheriff’s office says both were reported to be in good condition and that 53-year-old Clyde Snyder had been removed from the vehicle by Tuesday afternoon.

Because of weather conditions, authorities say 54-year-old Peggy was still in the vehicle and awaiting a snow cat and team from Josephine County to assist with her extraction.

The Coos Bay World reported the Snyders hadn’t been seen since they left their home Sunday morning.

Related Content

Couple Missing After Camping In California, Found ...
Two Women Dead After Apparently Falling From Bridg...
Comments