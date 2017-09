(Photo Courtesy of KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Searchers have found the body of a man who went missing in the Tillamook State Forest.

Portland Mountain Rescue posted to Facebook on Friday that the body of Michael Lund had been recovered from a ravine.

The 49-year-old man was reported missing by a friend Monday after he did not return from picking mushrooms in the wilderness. The sheriff’s office said at the time that Lund did not have supplies for an extended stay in the forest