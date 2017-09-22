Missing Maryland Teen Could Be In Portland Area

Maryland – The FBI is asking you to watch out for a 16-year-old missing from Maryland who might be in the Portland-area. Magdalen Pixler disappeared on August 8th. She’s 5-foot-5, 153-pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She’s from Hagerstown, Maryland. Anyone with information should call the F-B-I at (503) 224-4181.

The FBI is investigating Magdalen’s disappearance in conjunction with local authorities in Maryland. The Hagerstown Police Department is the lead agency.

Hear is the flyer from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.