PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A hiker reported missing in Oregon has been found alive near Mount Hood.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet Thursday that Nathan Mitchell is being guided out of the woods by a search-and-rescue crew.

The 34-year-old had gone for a day hike Saturday near Welches.

Searchers earlier this week found a rain cover from Mitchell’s backpack about 5 miles from the parking area where he left his car.