Missing Endangered Woman

**UPDATE** FOUND SAFE

Ms. Fisher was located and has been returned home safely , in good condition. She had travelled to Portland, where officers from Portland Police Bureau located her. Tualatin Police thank Portland Police Bureau and the public for their help.

**END UPDATE*

Tualatin, Oregon- Tualatin Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing endangered female. The woman was last seen on May 18, 2018, at approximately 6:45pm.

The missing woman, identified as Ms. Maryhelen Fisher, was last seen at her assisted living facility, located at 18321 SW Pacific Hwy, in Tualatin. Ms. Fisher is described as 5’ tall and 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing a green and white shirt, and brown dress pants.

Ms. Fisher is not from the area, but is familiar with TriMet. She suffers from dementia, but is cognitive enough to carry a conversation and answer to her name.

Anyone who locates this person is asked to call 9-1-1.