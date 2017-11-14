Missing Boy In Gresham

Gresham, Or. – Police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy who ran away from his parents shortly after 1:00 this morning. Maliki Isreal Skutley left the hotel he was staying at in the 17700 block of NE Sacramento St., Gresham, without notifying his parents. He briefly spoke with a man outside the hotel, reportedly saying he was headed to a store.

Skutley’s family says he suffers from autism and a number of social ailments. He is described as a white male with curly brown hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Skutley was last known to be wearing a black shirt and blue pajama pants.

Anyone who has information about Skutley’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.