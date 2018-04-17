Missing Ashland Man Presumed Dead

ASHLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has suspended the search for an Ashland man who was reported missing a year ago.

The agency said Tuesday that investigators believe 87-year-old Harold Hardesty killed himself.

Hardesty was last seen April 9, 2017.

Surveillance video showed him walking out of his house the following day. He was carrying a case that may have contained a firearm.

Deputies found the case at the edge of Bear Creek, but 18 search missions have failed to find Hardesty.

The sheriff’s office said Hardesty displayed signs of declining mental health before his disappearance, and also made efforts to obtain a new firearm.