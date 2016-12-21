Missing Aloha Man Found Dead

(Photo Courtesy of Washington County Sheriffs Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. – The body of an Aloha man who has been missing since late November, has been found by police.

Michael Babcock’s family reported him missing on November 29th, and police had some information that they might find him near the intersection of Highway 6 and Storey Burn Road.

Officers searched the area until snowfall completely blocked the roads, rendering the search impossible.

It wasn’t until December 20th that a log truck driver was able to see his overturned SUV, down a ravine.

Sheriffs Deputies arrived to see Babcock’s 2003 GMC Envoy about 60 yards off of the road, with his body inside. It is unknown what factors caused the crash.

Michael Babcock was 42.