Missing 9-Year-Old Girl May Be In Danger

Portland, Oregon – FBI and Warm Springs Police are looking for a missing 9-year-old girl who may be in danger. Investigators believe Kaityln Stofiel is with her custodial father, 44-year-old Thomas Stofiel. No one has seen or heard from them in over a week. Stofiel’s truck was found parked on the Warm Spings Reservation near Highway 26 last month. It’s reported they were living in Portland, and Kaitlyn was being home schooled. She is described as white, tall, thin, with long dark hair and blue eyes. Thomas is described as white, five foot five, 125 pound, brown hair, green eyes. Police say he may be distraught and is known to possess various weapons. At this time, officers and agents simply want to locate Kaitlyn to ensure that she is safe.

Anyone who has information about their immediate whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1. DO NOT APPROACH. Anyone with information should call the FBI in Portland at (503) 224-4181 (ext. 0) twenty-four hours a day; the FBI in Bend at (541) 389-1202; or the Warm Springs Police Department at (541) 553-1171.