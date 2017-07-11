Missing 6-Year-Old Albany Boy, Hit And Killed By Car On I-5
By Jim Ferretti
Jul 11, 2017 @ 4:24 PM

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) – Oregon State Police say a missing 6-year-old boy was struck and killed by a truck after going onto a freeway.

Sgt. Jeff Proulx says the boy from Albany was reported missing Monday at 9:30 p.m. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office dispatched four deputies to search for him along with a canine unit.

Less than a half-hour later, state troopers were dispatched to a crash on Interstate 5 south of Albany. Proulx says a commercial motor vehicle hit the child and two other vehicles may have been involved.

Proulx says the motorists are cooperating with the investigation and there’s no indication of wrongdoing.

