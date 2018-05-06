MISSING: 39 Year Old Woman Tiffany Lee

Portland, Oregon- The Portland Police Bureau’s Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate 39-year-old Tiffany Lee, last seen at Pioneer Courthouse Square on May 3, 2018.

Lee is described as a white female, 5’5″ tall, 125 pounds, with red hair. Lee may be in a mental health crisis and in need of medication. There are no indications of foul play.

Anyone seeing Lee is asked to call 9-1-1 so that officers may check her welfare. Anyone with non-emergency information about Lee is asked to contact Detective Lori Fonken at 503-823-1081, lori.fonken@portlandoregon.gov