Missing 17 Year Old Jacob Verlo

UPDATE: MISSING 17-YEAR-OLD LOCATED



Posted on FlashAlert: May 13th, 2018 8:42 AM News Release from Portland Police Bureau

Jacob Verlo has been located and reunited with his family.

Original Post:

Portland, Ore- The Portland Police Bureau’s Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate 17-year-old Jacob Verlo. On Saturday, May 12, 2018, at 10:16 a.m., North Precinct officers responded to Randall Children’s at Emanuel Hospital, located at 2801 North Gantenbein Avenue, on the report that Verlo left the hospital while awaiting mental health treatment.

Verlo is described as a white male, 5’9″ tall, with a skinny build, and long brown hair. Verlo was last seen wearing a purple tie-die T-shirt and green hospital scrub pants. He may not be wearing shoes.

Verlo is believed to be a danger to himself and is not familiar with the Portland metropolitan area.

Anyone who sees Verlo should immediately call 9-1-1 so officers can check his welfare.

Anyone with non-emergent information should contact Detective Heidi Helwig at Heidi.Helwig@portlandoregon. gov