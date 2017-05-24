Missing 12 Year Old Near Brightwood

Brightwood, Or. – Clackamas County Search and Rescue is looking for a 12 year old boy who left his home Tuesday afternoon and walked into the woods behind it. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says Malic Martinez was not dressed for cold, overnight temperatures. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black or gray gym shorts and black Nikes. He had a backpack with him.

The sheriff’s office says the family tells them he doesn’t have any wilderness training. The family thinks he may be trying to go to Sandy.