UPDATE: Missing 10 year Old Gresham Boy Found Safe
By Brandon Ison
|
May 27, 2018 @ 11:39 AM

Gresham, Ore. – UPDATE: MISSING BOY FOUND

News Release from Gresham Police Dept
Posted on FlashAlert: May 27th, 2018 2:13 PM

Missing 10-year-old Joshua Frison has been located safe and is with his family. Thanks to all that assisted in getting the word out.

ORIGINAL POST:

Police are looking for a missing 10-year-old boy who was last seen going to a friend’s house in Gresham last night near SE 182nd Ave. and SE Main St. Joshua Frison is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 4-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 85 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black and red striped shirt and gray pants.

Anyone who has information about Frison’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911

