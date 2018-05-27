UPDATE: Missing 10 year Old Gresham Boy Found Safe

Gresham, Ore. – UPDATE: MISSING BOY FOUND



Posted on FlashAlert: May 27th, 2018 2:13 PM News Release from Gresham Police Dept

Missing 10-year-old Joshua Frison has been located safe and is with his family. Thanks to all that assisted in getting the word out. ORIGINAL POST:

Police are looking for a missing 10-year-old boy who was last seen going to a friend’s house in Gresham last night near SE 182nd Ave. and SE Main St. Joshua Frison is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 4-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 85 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black and red striped shirt and gray pants.

Anyone who has information about Frison’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911