(mis)Adventures of a Christmas Package

PORTLAND, Ore. – So I recently ordered an item from the Internet. Not a Christmas gift, just something for me. This isn’t a complaint, since shipping was free and I didn’t need it right away. It’s just an observation that I found interesting.

The item originated Monday, Dec. 4th in Houston, TX. By the following Thursday, it was in Troutdale, Oregon. That’s about a forty minute drive from my home in Battle Ground, WA. The expected delivery date was still a week later, which seemed odd. But, again, not an urgent matter.

Today I checked again, just to see if the expected delivery date had changed. It had, actually upgraded to this Tuesday. Cool. But imagine my surprise when I noticed the package was now sitting in a FedEx SmartPost facility in Kent, WA. That’s nearly 2 1/2 hours from my home. So FedEx sent my package from a place a mere 40 minutes from me, to a place two hours further away, and then will apparently drive it down to Battle Ground tomorrow. Does that make any sense to you?

I’m sure these shipping companies have their reasons for the circuitous route packages seem to often take. Maybe it has to do with which hubs deliver where, and how their routs run. But it may also explain why when you ship something it often costs a lot more than you think it should. After all, if you routinely drove to Castle Rock before coming back to Portland for work, your gas bill would probably go up a bit.

Anyone out there work for FedEx or UPS who wants to explain this to me?