Milwaukie Man Missing After Boarding Amtrak Train

PORTLAND, ORE – Milwaukie Police are looking for your help locating a missing 42 year old man.

Rason Kentta was last seen at around 4:30 this morning at the Portland Amtrak train station, headed to Klamath Falls. Amtrak confirmed that he boarded the train, but he never got to his destination. It is unsure if he continued on the train passed Klamath Falls or got off the train sooner.

Kentta suffers from mental health issues and has limited medication on hand.

He is described as a white male, 5 foot 10, and weighs around 260 pounds.

If you see Mr. Kentta, please call Milwaukie Police at 503-768-7500.